Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied at 1-1. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.1% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-23).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

The Stars have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 18 of its 31 games, or 58.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over once over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

