Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on May 7 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Giants
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taylor picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 120 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (10.8%).
- He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He came around to score 43 times in 120 games (35.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|35 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|7 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (9.8%)
|24 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.2%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.