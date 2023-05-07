Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on May 7 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taylor picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 120 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (10.8%).
  • He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He came around to score 43 times in 120 games (35.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 59
.240 AVG .227
.299 OBP .275
.497 SLG .392
23 XBH 18
11 HR 6
27 RBI 24
55/12 K/BB 47/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 61
35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%)
24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.