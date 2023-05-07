The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .225.

In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (36.4%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings