Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 149 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule