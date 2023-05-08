Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 149 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|L 7-1
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
