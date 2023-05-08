Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at American Family Field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 15th in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is 18th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (149 total).

The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.247).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Peralta is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Peralta will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles

