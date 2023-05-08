How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at American Family Field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 15th in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee is 18th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
- Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (149 total).
- The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.247).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Peralta is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Peralta will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.