Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Dodgers on May 8, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Freddie Freeman and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|10
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 21
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 15
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 9
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .248/.336/.543 on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 29 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.336/.415 on the year.
- Adames takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.381/.482 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has collected 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .218/.394/.584 so far this year.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
