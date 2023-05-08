Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with two or more runs nine times (27.3%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will look to Gonsolin (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
