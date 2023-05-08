Christian Yelich -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%).

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with two or more runs nine times (27.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

