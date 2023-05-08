Jesse Winker and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and 10 walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with more than one hit four times (17.4%).

In 23 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Winker has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (seven of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings