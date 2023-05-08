Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two quality competitions in store. Among those games is the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4.5

MIA -4.5 MIA Odds to Win: -186

-186 NY Odds to Win: +158

+158 Total: 208 points

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Lakers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -3

LAL -3 LAL Odds to Win: -148

-148 GS Odds to Win: +126

+126 Total: 227.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.