After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has a home run while hitting .167.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Gonsolin (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.