The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .289 with 13 walks and 12 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Contreras has an RBI in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings