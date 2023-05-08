William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .289 with 13 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Contreras has an RBI in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
