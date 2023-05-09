Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
- The Brewers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (158 total runs).
- The Brewers have the seventh-best ERA (3.52) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
