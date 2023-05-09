Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (158 total runs).

The Brewers have the seventh-best ERA (3.52) in the majors this season.

