Player props can be found for Freddie Freeman and Willy Adames, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Adames Stats

Adames has put up 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.333/.433 so far this season.

Adames will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).

He has a slash line of .239/.325/.523 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Syndergaard has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 8 4.0 8 6 6 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eric Lauer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .301/.378/.483 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .210/.382/.562 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.