The Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) will look to Willy Adames, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (3-3, 4.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Lauer enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lauer enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, April 30.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 6.32, a 5.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.