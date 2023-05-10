Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .148 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Voit has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.8%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
