Wednesday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rockies.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Brosseau has recorded at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, one per game).
  • Kershaw (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.