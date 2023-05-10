The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .291 with three doubles and three walks.
  • In 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), Miller has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.
  • Miller has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, one per game).
  • Kershaw (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
