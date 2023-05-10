Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .291 with three doubles and three walks.
- In 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), Miller has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.
- Miller has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, one per game).
- Kershaw (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
