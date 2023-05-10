William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, William Contreras (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Contreras has had an RBI in seven games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%).
- He has scored in 12 of 28 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (5-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.