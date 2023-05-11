The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2.

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to watch the Stars and the Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players