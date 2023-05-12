Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) clashing at American Family Field (on May 12) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (3-2, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Josh Taylor.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 161 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule