Brewers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) clashing at American Family Field (on May 12) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Brewers.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (3-2, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Josh Taylor.
Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-5.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 161 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
