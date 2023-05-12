The Miami Heat are 6-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (207)
  • The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6 or more (33.3%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.
  • This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
  • The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 threes per contest, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
  • Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been from beyond the arc (30.5%).

Knicks Performance Insights

  • With 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.
  • With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the league.
  • Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
  • In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

