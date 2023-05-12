The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 70 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 208.5 points.
  • The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 229.1, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.
  • This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 70 85.4% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
  • Miami owns a worse record against the spread in home games (14-27-0) than it does in away games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Three of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.0
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

