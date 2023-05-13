Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Brewers squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won two of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 166 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

