Zack Greinke gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB play with 44 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .389.

The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 166 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.241).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan

