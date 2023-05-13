The Kansas City Royals (12-28) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser will take to the mound for the Brewers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the San Francisco Giants.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 5.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.714.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

During eight games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.

Greinke is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Greinke will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.18), 46th in WHIP (1.296), and 71st in K/9 (5.8).

