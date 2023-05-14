Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) squaring off at American Family Field (on May 14) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will take the ball for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 14 (58.3%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 170 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).

Brewers Schedule