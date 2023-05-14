How to Watch the Brewers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Royals Player Props
|Brewers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Royals Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 12th in MLB action with 46 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee is 19th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (170 total runs).
- The Brewers are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.238).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the year.
- Rea will look to collect his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.