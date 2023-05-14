Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 12th in MLB action with 46 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee is 19th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (170 total runs).

The Brewers are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.238).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Rea will look to collect his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin

