The Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field on Sunday, May 14 at 2:10 PM ET. Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Royals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 14 out of the 24 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious two times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.