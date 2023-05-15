Freddy Peralta starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 49 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .393 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Brewers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Milwaukee is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (179 total).

The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Peralta is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos

