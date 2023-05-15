The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (4-2) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.88 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks seventh in the league (.428) and 52 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a double and an RBI over six innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will send Flaherty (2-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 6.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.

Flaherty heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this game.

Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 14th in the league with 179 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .393 slugging percentage (18th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 49 home runs (11th in the league).

In five innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flaherty has a 3.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

