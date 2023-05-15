Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 61 games (46-8-7, 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-6-7.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars went 18-12-9 in those contests (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have required overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 47 points with a record of 22-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

