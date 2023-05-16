The St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) aim to prolong their four-game win streak when they face the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Miley heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Miley is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (2-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.11, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.304.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Montgomery has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 51st, 1.304 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 180 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 49 home runs, 11th in the league.

The Brewers have gone 3-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

