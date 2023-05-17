Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-2) for the Brewers and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 15 (57.7%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 26 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 15-11 in those contests.

The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 183 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule