Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get to Matthew Liberatore when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 12th in baseball with 51 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 19th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (183 total).

The Brewers rank 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.98 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Burnes is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes will try to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.