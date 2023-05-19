The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Brewers have +200 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 43 games with a total.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-11 10-8 14-11 17-12 7-7

