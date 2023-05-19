How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored 183 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser will take to the mound for the Brewers, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing four innings and giving up three earned runs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 18-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
