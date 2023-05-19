MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, May 19
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch on a Friday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive matchups.
We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+152
|7.5
The Cincinnati Reds (19-24) take on the New York Yankees (26-20)
The Yankees will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+146
|10.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) face the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-258
|+213
|8
The Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) face the Chicago Cubs (19-24)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|9
The Washington Nationals (18-26) play the Detroit Tigers (19-22)
The Tigers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.262 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.248 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|DET Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (25-19) take on the Baltimore Orioles (28-16)
The Orioles will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|9.5
The New York Mets (22-23) host the Cleveland Guardians (20-23)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 16 HR, 37 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.269 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|9
The Atlanta Braves (27-16) play host to the Seattle Mariners (21-22)
The Mariners will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.345 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.273 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (26-17) play host to the Colorado Rockies (19-25)
The Rockies will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.273 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-230
|+191
|9.5
The Houston Astros (24-19) face the Oakland Athletics (10-35)
The Athletics will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.287 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.295 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-250
|+208
|9.5
The Chicago White Sox (16-29) host the Kansas City Royals (14-31)
The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17)
The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.318 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (23-22) play host to the Minnesota Twins (24-20)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.236 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+106
|8
The San Diego Padres (20-24) take on the Boston Red Sox (24-20)
The Red Sox will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.305 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+125
|8
The San Francisco Giants (20-23) host the Miami Marlins (23-21)
The Marlins will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|7.5
