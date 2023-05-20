Brewers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +170 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.
Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-210
|+170
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. Milwaukee's past three games have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 44 games with a total this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-8
|11-12
|10-8
|14-12
|17-12
|7-8
