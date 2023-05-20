The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will rely on Yandy Diaz when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +170. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Brewers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 30 out of the 40 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won them all.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rays have a 2-4 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

