The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will look to Yandy Diaz, who is on a 12-game hit streak, when they play the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) and Owen Miller, who has safely hit in 11 straight games. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (5-1) for the Rays and Eric Lauer (4-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.

Lauer is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lauer is looking to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Eflin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

