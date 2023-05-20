Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-6)
|223
|-238
|+180
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223.5
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
- The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-110
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-115
|25.9
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|-105
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|13.5
|-105
|11.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|13.5
|-105
|17.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for LeBron James or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.