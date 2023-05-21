Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 21) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Rays.

The Rays will call on Jalen Beeks (1-2) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (4-3).

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (187 total, 4.2 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule