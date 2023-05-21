Freddy Peralta gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to take down Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 110 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 187 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.284 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Peralta (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Peralta has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.