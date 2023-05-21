How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddy Peralta gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to take down Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Fueled by 110 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 187 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.284 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Peralta (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
- He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.
- Peralta has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 18-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|L 8-4
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jalen Beeks
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Webb
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
