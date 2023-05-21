Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 40 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.331/.409 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI (32 total hits).

He has a .242/.333/.500 slash line so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 2-for-2 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 27 RBI (48 total hits).

He has a slash line of .333/.436/.618 on the season.

Diaz hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has put up 51 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.343/.483 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

