Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
  • The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
  • The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

