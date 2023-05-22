Player prop betting options for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Houston Astros-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at American Family Field on Monday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.339/.417 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 33 hits with four doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.344/.522 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Javier has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.25), seventh in WHIP (.968), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a slash line of .293/.387/.571 so far this year.

Alvarez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 45 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .276/.358/.460 slash line on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

