Yordan Alvarez leads the Houston Astros (28-19) into a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) a game after homering twice in a 12-2 victory over the Brewers. It begins at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Colin Rea (0-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.

Rea is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Rea is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

