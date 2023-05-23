On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, six walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson?

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .234 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has an RBI in 14 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 24 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings