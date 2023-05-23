Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (16 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (22 of 44), with two or more runs 11 times (25.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
