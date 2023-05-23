The Miami Heat (44-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at FTX Arena on Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Celtics 128-102 on Sunday. Gabe Vincent led the Heat to the win with a team-high 29 points. Jayson Tatum put up 14 points in the Celtics' loss.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Leg 8.2 6.4 1.9 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Miami has a 26-8 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been putting up 111.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics are averaging 109.8 points per contest, 8.1 fewer points than their season average (117.9).

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make, at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the league averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 217

